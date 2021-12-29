UrduPoint.com

Published December 29, 2021

Expressing satisfaction over the social work being done by different welfare organisations, President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday appreciated JDC Foundation's efforts for the well-being of the needy people in the metropolis

A team of JDC led by its chief Zafar Abbas called on the President at the Governor House, here. The JDC chief briefed the President on the ongoing social welfare activities being undertaken by the non-governmental organisation.

Zafar Abbas told the President about JDC's initiatives of opening 50 dialysis centres in Karachi, ration provision, food centres and other projects.

The President stressed the need to guide youth to benefit from different schemes of government's Ehsaas Program, such as easy loans, technical trainings program and nutrition support for mothers.

He emphasised that banks need to change the culture of providing easy loans to industrialists, instead they should offer easy loans with the minimum mark-up to the poor.

He urged the private sector to come forward to create job opportunities for the jobless educated youths.

Later, the JDC chief presented a memento to the President.

