President Alvi, President Erdogan reaffirm support on important issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday called President Dr. Arif Alvi to convey warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and reaffirmed his country's support on Kashmir issue.

According to a press release, President Arif Alvi highlighted the plight of Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and the Muslims in India who were living under the shadow of fear and discrimination.

"He recalled President Erdogan's unequivocal statement before the UN General Assembly and expressed the hope that Turkey will continue to raise its principled voice on this issue as the world approaches first anniversary of illegal and unilateral actions of India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir," it added.

President Dr. Arif Alvi said during these difficult times, the occupation regimes continued their extreme repression in Palestine and Kashmir.

Turkish president assured that his country would continue to support Pakistan's stance on Kashmir as both the brotherly countries have similar goals.

President Dr. Arif Alvi reiterated Pakistan's steadfast support to Turkey on its legitimate interests and assured that Pakistan would continue its policy to provide Turkey with all possible support.

Reciprocating the Eid felicitations, President Dr. Alvi said this year, Eid-ul-Azha was being celebrated at a time when the international community was facing a number of challenges, including COVID-19 which had hugely impacted the global economy.

He appreciated Turkey's leading role in the global fight against COVID-19 by providing assistance and support to many countries including Pakistan.

President Erdogan also invited President Dr. Arif Alvi to visit Turkey as the Covid- 19 pandemic ended.

President Dr. Alvi also congratulated President Erdogan on the re-opening of Hagia Sophia for prayers.