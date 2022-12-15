President Alvi, Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi to meet today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that both the leaders will discuss dissolution of the assembly and relevant political matters.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2022) President Arif Alvi would hold an important with the Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi today, the sources said on Thursday.

The President would visit the Punjab Chief Minister's secretariat on invitation of CM Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi.

The sources said that both the leaders would discuss the assembly and other political matters during their meeting.

Theybadded that Moonis Elahi and other political leaders would also take part in the meeting. Punjab CM would host luncheon in the honour of the president.

The Punjab CM, they stated, would also brief the president about his stance on dissolution of the assembly.

He would also brief Arif Alvi about ongoing development works in the province.

The CM had previously suggested Imran Khan not to dissolve the assembles, citing the reasons that many development projects were underway. He suggested that these projects would take three months time.

Pervaiz Elahi had also told Fawad Chaudhry in the meeting that PML-Q doesn’t have any objection to the dissolution of the assembly but development works were going on in the province which requires at least three months to complete.