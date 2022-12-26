(@Abdulla99267510)

President Dr. Arif Alvi says the reports are baseless and fabricated.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi has rejected the reports about his conversation regarding alleged role of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in supporting PTI in election and Senate.

The President said that the reports are baseless.

He also said elimination of corruption from the society is imperative for progress and development of the country.

He was addressing a seminar regarding awareness of taxpayers in Karachi on Monday.

President Alvi said tax evasion is a kind of corruption that must be stopped.

The President said enforcement of laws, rules and regulations is must to improve the tax collection of the country.