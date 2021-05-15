UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Reviews Measures To Contain COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

President Alvi reviews measures to contain COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review the measures taken by the government to contain further spread of COVID-19, at Sindh Governor's House.

The meeting was attended by Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Ali Haider Zaidi, Senator Saif Abro, Member National Assembly Jay Prakash and Members of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Saeed Afridi and others, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

Expressing his satisfaction over the government's initiatives on coronavirus, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the people followed the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr in a good manner which was a success of the government's strategy.

He said that the epidemic would soon be brought under control with the mutual cooperation between the government and masses.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar briefing the participants, informed them in detail about the progress and future strategies of the government regarding coronavirus and said significant reduction in coronavirus cases is registered due to better strategy pursued by the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that people showed responsibility on the occasion of Eid, which is highly commendable. Implementation of COVID-19 SOPs including use of mask, sanitizer and observing social distancing can help prevent the spread of coronavirus, he added.

He further said that the steps taken by the federal government for containing further spread of coronavirus is highlyappreciable.

