President Alvi, Samina Alvi visit Minister Ali Zaidi for condolence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi Tuesday visited the residence of Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to condole over the demise of his father.

They prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.