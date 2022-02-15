UrduPoint.com

President Alvi, Samina Alvi Visit Minister Ali Zaidi For Condolence

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:20 PM

President Alvi, Samina Alvi visit Minister Ali Zaidi for condolence

President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi Tuesday visited the residence of Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to condole over the demise of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi Tuesday visited the residence of Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to condole over the demise of his father.

They prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Ali Haider Family Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Lawyers' strike continues for second day

Lawyers' strike continues for second day

1 minute ago
 PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls ..

PTI to emerge largest party after KP's local polls next phase: Pervez Khattak

1 minute ago
 UN searches for toddler lost in Cyprus' buffer zon ..

UN searches for toddler lost in Cyprus' buffer zone

1 minute ago
 Defense Industry Mergers Into Giant Contractors En ..

Defense Industry Mergers Into Giant Contractors Endanger US Security - White Hou ..

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 587 others

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives, infects 587 others

3 minutes ago
 RCCI urges govt to establish Gems and Jewelry Auth ..

RCCI urges govt to establish Gems and Jewelry Authority

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>