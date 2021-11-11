UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Says The World Is In Grip Of Inflation

President Alvi says the world is in grip of inflation

The President Arif Alvi said the entire world is in grip of inflation because of the affects of COVID-19, however, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The President Arif Alvi said the entire world is in grip of inflation because of the affects of COVID-19, however, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to the people.

He said that the world community had acknowledged the strategy of the Prime Minister Imran Khan of introducing the smart lockdown during COVID-19.

With the cooperation of the people of all segments of life including religious leader, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only successfully met the challenges of COVID-19 but also saved the economy of the country from destruction, he added.

The President said that objective of the passage of 18th Amendment of the Constitution was to devolve the powers at the grass root level and now it is the responsibility of the federating units to strengthen the federation.

The PTI government fully committed to strive for the welfare of the masses without any discrimination, he said and added that the government has maintained that Kalabag Dam project would not be constructed without consensus of the people of all provinces of the country.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government fully committed to fulfill the promise of eliminating the corruption from the country. Though the corrupt mafia has been united to protect their interests but the Prime Minister is bravely striving to foil the nefarious designs of the mafia, he said.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has deep affiliation and love with Sindh and his government is making all out efforts to provide maximum facilities to the people of the province, he said and assured the PTI leaders and workers that their struggle would bring fruitful results.

The President assured that all out efforts will be made to resolve the issues of the people of Mirpurkhas and also supported the demand of establishing the bench of Sindh High Court in Mirpurkhas.

