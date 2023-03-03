UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Sets April 30 As Date For General Elections In Punjab

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 05:35 PM

President Alvi sets April 30 as date for general elections in Punjab

The President has announced the date after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday announced the date of 30th April, 2023 (Sunday) for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

He announced the date after considering the dates proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The announcement came after the Election Commission of Pakistan proposed dates for the election in Punjab on Friday in compliance of the Supreme court orders.

The electoral body wrote and a letter to President Arif Alvi and gave recommendations regarding the elections in Punjab.

Tthe ECP recommended the President that the polls for the provincial assembly in Punjab could be held between April 30 — May 07.

The ECP held a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in the chair.

It said, "The commission is ready to fulfil its Constitutional and legal obligations after the selection of a date by the president,”.

The Commission also wrote a letter to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said that the commission was waiting for his response regarding orders of the top court.

Reacting to the recommendations of the ECP, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf termed it a major development.

In a video message, Fawad Chaudhary appreciated the ECP for taking a “step in the right direction”.

He said, “The Supreme Court, in its order, had allowed the president and the ECP to go beyond the 90-day time limit but had used the word bare minimum,".

He said, "We think that the ECP has taken a step in the right direction and the president now will announce a date for polls.”

Congratulating the nation over the development, Fawad said it is a victory for PTI and the nation and the Constitution of Pakistan.

