UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Stresses For Agricultural Research To Enhance Yield

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

President Alvi stresses for agricultural research to enhance yield

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday emphasized on research for better seed of various crops especially rice and cotton to increase yield which will reduce the production cost as well and become competitive in the regional, international markets.

"Lack of research and marketing of unmatured seed has caused big loss to our cash crops," he said while addressing 13th annual awards distribution ceremony of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) here which was also attended by Federal Minister for Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Marine Affairs Mehmood Maulvi and foreign diplomats.

On REAP side, the prominent were its patron-in-chief Abdul Rahim Janu, Chairman Abdul Qayyum Paracha, Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Jehangir, Vice President Asfaq Ali.

The President regretted that in the past unmatured seeds of rice and cotton were marketed which created many problems including confusion among the farmers.

Now, he continued, the government had introduced bills to ensure strong checks over sale of low standard seeds along with creating awareness among the farming community to use latest techniques of agriculture to increase yield.

The government has also fought for copy rights and protected Pakistani Basmati rice in international market.

He also unerdlined the need for alternative methods of irrigation to cope with increasing shortage of water in the country.

Sometimes, government had to intervene and suggest the farmers to switch over to another cash crop which needed less water intake.

The country's population was increasing which need more food and solution lied only in strengthening our agriculture sector through use of modern technology, increased research and training to farmers.

Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized on more value addition in agriculture production including rice, fruits and especially cotton to earn more foreign exchange for the country.

He said the world was also moving for organic food including fruits.

Pakistan have to work for the same as there was big demand for organic fruits in the world.

He appreciated the REAP efforts to export rice of more than Rs 2 billion despite many challenges due to COVID-19 and hoped they would achieve their target of Rupees five billion export in next couple of years.

He also praised the government policy for manage the covid-19 situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to save life and livelihood of the people simultaneously which provided very good results.

He also acknowledged the positive attitude of the people of Pakistan to fight Covid pandemic.

He said there was need for intellectual decisions to navigate the country to prosperity and the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had succeeded on many fronts.

Pakistan's economy was now stable with growth rate of 4 percent.

"All things are moving rightly and Pakistan would emerge as strong country", he remarked.

Earlier, he distributed awards among 100 top rice exporters.

Patron-in-Chief of REAP, Abdul Rahim Jannu and Chairman REAP Abul Qayyum Paracha briefed the President about the issues and hindrances in export of rice.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister World Technology Exchange Water Agriculture Sale Same Market Cotton All Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Russian Defense Ministry Determined to Complete Af ..

Russian Defense Ministry Determined to Complete Afghan Evacuations - Minister

8 minutes ago
 Deworming campaign week to start in ICT from Monda ..

Deworming campaign week to start in ICT from Monday

8 minutes ago
 Taliban, IS Terrorists Engaged in Fierce Confronta ..

Taliban, IS Terrorists Engaged in Fierce Confrontation in Afghanistan - Russian ..

8 minutes ago
 Defeated people holding fruitless meetings for fac ..

Defeated people holding fruitless meetings for face saving: Farrukh Habib

8 minutes ago
 Taliban Can Seize Panjshir in Mere Hours But Want ..

Taliban Can Seize Panjshir in Mere Hours But Want to Avoid Bloodshed - Russian A ..

8 minutes ago
 ADX cuts trading commissions by 50%, extends tradi ..

ADX cuts trading commissions by 50%, extends trading hours to enhance market liq ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.