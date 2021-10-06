President Alvi t to inaugurate STEMP for students today

(@fidahassanain)

The program will train students in STEM subjects will be launched y the Ministry of Science and Technology in 50 government-run higher secondary schools across the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) program today (Wednesday) to impart training in the said fields to the students.

Under the program, training will be provided in the field of STEM for Matric and FSc students.

Students in STEM classes will be selected based on their ability and talent.

The programme would be implemented across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The program will train students in STEM subjects will be launched y the Ministry of Science and Technology in 50 government-run higher secondary schools across the country.

The students of grades 9 to 12 will be enrolled in the pilot programme and selected based on their ability and talent.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz said in a video message that STEM subjects had acquired a "special importance" in the world.

He shared the details about the program, saying that it was planned in 2020 and he and his team had worked on it day and night to give it "practical shape".

The minister said that initially the program would be launched in 50 schools and special laboratories would be set up and teachers would be given specific training in this regard. He said that

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary who was previously holding the portfolio of science and technology also expressed pleasure and said that it was a game changer program.

"I am very happy that this plan is turning into a reality despite delays," he tweeted.