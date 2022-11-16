President Alvi terms political stability essential for economic endurance of country

President Dr Arif Alvi, on Wednesday, said that political stability was pivotal for the economic and financial stability of the country therefore he had been trying to develop consensus on major issues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi, on Wednesday, said that political stability was pivotal for the economic and financial stability of the country therefore he had been trying to develop consensus on major issues.

Talking to Karachi-based journalists here at Sindh Governor House, the president said that he was trying to bring the political and relevant stakeholders to one table to discuss, deliberate and negotiate for achieving consensus on the major issues to normalize the political situation.

He said that an important appointment falling in the month of November should pass exactly as envisaged under the relevant provision of the constitution and relevant laws.

However, in his opinion, the subject appointment might be made in consultation with the relevant stakeholders, he added.

Use and adaptation of agreed upon use of technology in the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections might be deliberated upon by the relevant forums to avoid perpetual allegations of rigging after every election, he said and hoped that with the continuity of the democratic process things would eventually fall into place.

Ultimate aims and objectives of leaders and visionaries were the development of the country and the progress of the people, he maintained and said "I am a humble person and is of the view that only history will determine my performance as a President." Dr. Arif Alvi further said that social media had enhanced and amplified people's reach and provided means to communicate with millions of people without incurring substantial costs.

He said that social media platforms had created their own separate niche and space and we should endeavour to understand its full dynamics, influence, efficacy and effect and embrace its positive aspects and learn to avoid and limit its negative fallout like fake news, disinformation and hearsay.

The president stressed on further strengthening resilience while reacting to everything that was injected in the media and only those things might be taken into proper consideration which were authentic, verifiable, and evidence-based to avoid confrontation and remain focused on the political and economic well-being of the country.

He said "As compared to our neighbours, our nation successfully emerged out of the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to save lives and livelihoods of the people through education and communication." Referring to challenges arising of the Russia-Ukraine war and recent catastrophic floods, he stressed on the need of resolving confronted issues without wasting time to put the country on the speedy path of progress and prosperity.

Responding to another question, the president said that he had proposed a high-level advisory body to provide leadership in Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing so that a definite direction was provided to the relevant institutions and departments for moving forward which, he said, took a backstage due to political developments.

He said that in his opinion such developmental projects and initiatives should continue to remain in limelight.

He maintained that the right decisions made at the right time, quality decision-making, intellect and knowledge, trained and capable human resources and persistent efforts in the right directions, just and fair application of laws in all situations and on all persons in its true spirit, intent and purpose would help in accelerated development and prosperity of the country.

On another question, he stressed on immediate and concrete steps to realise the full potential of Gawadar port and other related projects, speed up our work processes and systems to attract and retain foreign investors in large numbers and fully exploit opportunities available to Pakistan in the trade and business sectors for making fast track progress and development.

In reply to a question, the president said that within the confines of the constitution, he wrote a letter to the prime minister, the executive head of the government, in response to the letter received by him from senior journalist, Arshad Sharif (Late) for necessary action as per law.