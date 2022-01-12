President Alvi tests negative for COVID-19

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19 who was in isolation after getting infected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus last week.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday tested negative for COVID-19 who was in isolation after getting infected by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus last week.

"With the grace of Allah and with your prayers, which I believe always have an effect, I have come out of Covid-19 Omicron version, and have tested negative," the president announced on Twitter.

He said during the period, he continued to work through E-Office which was becoming the digital standard of this government and handled the full work load except physical interaction or visits.

The president, who he said, was a "speed reader" also read two excellent books from cover to cover during the isolation.

President Alvi had tested positive of the coronavirus on January 6 which he also disclosed through the social media.

"I have tested +ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," the president had tweeted on January 6.

This was the second time, the president was infected with the coronavirus as earlier he had contracted the virus in March, last year after receiving his first dose of the vaccine.