President Alvi To Proceed Japan On 5-day Official Visit From Oct 20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 09:03 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi is scheduled to undertake a five-day official visit to Japan from October 20 to 24 to attend the ceremony of Emperor Naruhito's ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne

The president is paying the visit on the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the said international event likely to be attended by over 100 heads of state and government, a President House statement said.

Pakistan and Japan are long standing friends. The cooperative bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

The visit by the president would further cement the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

