President Alvi To Visit Flood Affected Areas In Sindh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 15, 2022 | 03:16 PM

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

The president will visit relief camps in Dadu and Nawabshah and also meet the flood victims.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) President Dr. Arif Alvi will visit the flood-affected areas in Sindh on Thursday.

He will visit relief camps in Dadu and Nawabshah and also meet the flood victims.

On the occasion, the President will be briefed about the relief and rehabilitation activities.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the flood affected areas and met the victims in different parts of the country especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

