President Alvi, Turkmenistan President Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Situation

Sun 28th November 2021

President Dr. Arif Alvi Saturday held a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and discussed bilateral ties and the current regional situation

While meeting on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) here, the President thanked President Berdimuhamedov for the warm reception and hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He congratulated him on thirty years of Turkmenistan's independence and 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan's policy of "Permanent Neutrality." Recalling their telephonic conversation held in September 2020, the two leaders took stock of existing level of relations and laid emphasis on enhancing bilateral interactions and contacts in all areas of mutual interest.

President Dr Arif Alvi underlined the need for taking concrete measures to enhance bilateral trade and economic relations through ensuring greater connectivity.

He underscored that road, rail and air linkages were essential to promote trade, tourism and people-to-people contacts. He reaffirmed Pakistan's continued support to timely completion of TAPI gas pipeline project.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional peace and security, in particular worsening economic and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

President Alvi highlighted the dire state of human sufferings in Afghanistan particularly in the wake of approaching winters. He stressed the importance of practical engagement with Afghanistan to coordinate provision of urgent food, medicines and shelter items by the international community.

He underlined the immediate need of financial assistance to Afghanistan to avert impending economic collapse. The President also stressed the importance of unfreezing Afghanistan's frozen financial assets in this regard.

President Alvi underscored that sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan were vital to reap the benefits of regional connectivity and prosperity.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on all issues of common interest.

The President also extended cordial invitation to President Berdimuhamedov to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

