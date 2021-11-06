President Alvi underlines need for producing IT experts in huge numbers

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday underlined the need for producing information technology experts in huge numbers to jump on the train of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday underlined the need for producing information technology experts in huge numbers to jump on the train of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "What is Tariq bin Ziyad moment for us? Tariq bin Ziyad forced a paradigm shift in thinking.

The way we created nuclear defense through our minds edge, today we need cyber defense. We must produce IT experts in huge numbers to jump on AI train. For Quantum Computers & Allah's Kun Fayakun."