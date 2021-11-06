UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Underlines Need For Producing IT Experts In Huge Numbers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 08:12 PM

President Alvi underlines need for producing IT experts in huge numbers

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday underlined the need for producing information technology experts in huge numbers to jump on the train of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday underlined the need for producing information technology experts in huge numbers to jump on the train of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "What is Tariq bin Ziyad moment for us? Tariq bin Ziyad forced a paradigm shift in thinking.

The way we created nuclear defense through our minds edge, today we need cyber defense. We must produce IT experts in huge numbers to jump on AI train. For Quantum Computers & Allah's Kun Fayakun."

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Twitter Nuclear Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia i ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Colombia in UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Du ..

1 minute ago
 Nazim Jokhio's murderers to be brought to justice: ..

Nazim Jokhio's murderers to be brought to justice: Governor

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

Covid-19 claims 13 more lives

2 minutes ago
 PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive ..

PTI's economic friendly policies showing positive growth: FM Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

Four POs, 15 suspects arrested

2 minutes ago
 Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator ..

Govt to complete 17 roads this year: Administrator Karachi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.