President Alvi urges community action to combat thalassemia

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday emphasised the necessity of community efforts in preventing thalassemia among children, advocating for mandatory testing before marriage

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday emphasised the necessity of community efforts in preventing thalassemia among children, advocating for mandatory testing before marriage.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony of Sundas Foundation, as a chief guest, held here at Governor's House. Director Sundas Foundation Khalid Abbas Dar, President Yaseen Khan, renowned journalists Sohail Warraich, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami and Salman Ghani also attended the event.

In his address, President Alvi quoted the example of England regarding success in thalassemia control due to proper awareness, while Pakistan had to face shortage of blood donations for thalassemia children, adding that even with extensive campaigns, this shortage could not be overcome.

Alvi further said that Pakistan has 26.2 million children out of schools, while our neighbouring countries India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have accomplished almost 100 per cent enrollment rate. He said that Pakistan built 50,000 schools in Punjab since its inception, while the state needed equal number of more schools to educate such a large number of children. He said that Pakistan has more than 2.5 lakh mosques, and proposed that those could be used as educational centres to address the issue.

He said: “Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) gave status of community centres to mosques and islam gave us golden principles for society; we all should get inspiration from Quran and Sunnah”.

China made progress and achieved prosperity by focusing on education and health of its population. He said Pakistan has the fifth biggest population in the world, which has immense potential for growth. The president stressed the best utilisation of this workforce.

Thanking the people working for thalassemia elimination and serving humanity, he said that they are our heroes and they would stand honoured before Almighty Allah; they should be given respect, and recognition of their services. Dr. Arif Alvi lauded the philanthropic individuals and organisations for their generous financial support towards the treatment of these otherwise expensive medical conditions.

President Sundas Foundation Yaseen Khan said that the foundation was a leading non-profit organisation dedicated to voluntary blood transfusion services and treatment of thalassemia, hemophilia, and other blood-related diseases for the last 26 years. The Sundas Foundation, through its 11 centres all-over Pakistan, is providing 250-300 blood bags everyday i.e. around 30,000 per annum. He emphasised the critical importance of continued support from the public, particularly during the holy month of Ramzan, urging individuals to come forward for blood donation and financial assistance for prevention and treatment of thallasemia.

The president distributed certificates of appreciation among individuals, organisations, and societies actively involved in free treatment and blood donation initiatives for thalassemia and hemophilia patients.