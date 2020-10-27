President Alvi urges more precaution against coronavirus

President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the threat of recurrence of novel coronavirus pandemic still looms in the country and people must adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spike and curb the virus.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has said the threat of recurrence of novel coronavirus pandemic still looms in the country and people must adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to check the spike and curb the virus.

Speaking at the inauguration of Corona Heroes Wall at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said Pakistan overcame the coronavirus pandemic far better than India through a comprehensive strategy, adding that the casualties in the neighbouring India were in thousands when compared with Pakistan.

Earlier, President Dr. Arif Alvi inaugurated Coronavirus Heroes Wall � the wall built to pay tribute to those heroes who were in the vanguard of the fight against COVID-19.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Ministers Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Dr. Akhter Malik were present on the occasion.

To a query, President Arif Ali said the whole world had recognized the successful strategy of Pakistan government to deal with the COVID-19 threat, adding that efforts of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar against the pandemic were laudable.

The President said, despite the economic challenges, the government provided a financial assistance of Rs 12,000 each to the poor families without any discrimination during the pandemic.

Dr. Arif Alvi, to a question, said the country was moving in the right direction under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding that Pakistan would achieve all economic goals in the coming years.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Corona Heroes Wall was erected to acknowledge services of heroes of the war against coronavirus including doctors, medical staff, vice-Chancellors of universities, Police, Armed Forces and other sections of the society.

He said that Governor's House had accumulated donations of Rs 600 million for the Corona Relief Fund from the business community and philanthropists.

Thanking the welfare organizations, philanthropists and volunteers, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said under Punjab Development Network (PDN), Rs 10 billion were collected in charity which helped to provide ration to the needy families besides PPEs to the hospitals and 46,000 jail inmates.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi thanked heroes of coronavirus pandemic in the province.