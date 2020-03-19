UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Urges People To Forget Their Differences In Fight Against Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:38 PM

President Alvi urges people to forget their differences in fight against Coronavirus

Advisor to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan also urges people to follow precautionary measures.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) President of Pakistan Arif Alvi on Thursday urged the entire nation to be united against Coronavirus and forget all their differences at this difficult time.

The President said that all the others things are secondary and the most important thing was a collective fight against this pandemic. He advised the citizens to take care and help each other.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan asked the people to follow the example of Chinese people who followed discipline in fight against Coronavirus, saying that the people should stay away from big gatherings.

She said that this fight against the virus could only be one with commitment and dedication and by following the precautionary measures. “Wash your hands and avoid going to big gatherings,” said Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awn.

She also appreciated the efforts of the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their untiring and brave efforts for the treatment of Coronavirus patients in hospitals.

