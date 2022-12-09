President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

(@Abdulla99267510)

The President says democracy, military defence, information and communication security, and economic independence are essential elements for a comprehensive defence of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all politicians to commit themselves to democratic means of consultations and deliberations to achieve consensus on issues confronted by the nation and reduce political polarization.

Addressing the concluding session of Islamabad Conclave-2022, titled “75 Years of Independence: Achieving Comprehensive National Security”, he said it will help to achieve financial and economic stability in the country.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan safeguards the rights of all citizens equally, irrespective of their social status, wealth or influence.