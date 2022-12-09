UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Urges To Reduce Political Polarization Through Democratic Means

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2022 | 10:09 AM

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

The President says democracy, military defence, information and communication security, and economic independence are essential elements for a comprehensive defence of the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2022) President Dr Arif Alvi has urged all politicians to commit themselves to democratic means of consultations and deliberations to achieve consensus on issues confronted by the nation and reduce political polarization.

Addressing the concluding session of Islamabad Conclave-2022, titled “75 Years of Independence: Achieving Comprehensive National Security”, he said it will help to achieve financial and economic stability in the country.

The President said democracy, military defence, information and communication security, and economic independence are essential elements for a comprehensive defence of the country.

He said the Constitution of Pakistan safeguards the rights of all citizens equally, irrespective of their social status, wealth or influence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Democracy Independence All Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

9 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

45 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

50 minutes ago
 'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologi ..

'Vindication' for PM Shehbaz as Daily Mail apologizes over corruption allegation ..

9 hours ago
 Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls pr ..

Control Room at CPO office monitor AJK LB polls process: SSP Kamran Ali

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.