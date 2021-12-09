UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Visits Dr Ghazali To Condole Over His Mother's Demise

President Alvi visits Dr Ghazali to condole over his mother's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday visited the residence of Member of Supreme Court Shariat Appellate Bench Justice Muhammad Al-Ghazali to condole over the demise of his mother.

The president offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

