UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Visits Dubai To Inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion At Dubai Expo 2020

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 27 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:07 PM

President Alvi visits Dubai to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

The President will meet UAE dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media persons during his two day official visit.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2021) President Dr Arif Alvi has reached United Arab Emirates on a two-day visit to inaugurate Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

Themed as 'Hidden Treasure', the Pakistan Pavilion showcases the unexplored and undiscovered riches of the country.

It has become one of the top destinations among visitors, having welcomed a large number of people since the Expo commenced.

Dr Arif Alvi will visit different sections of Pakistan Pavilion, located at one of the prime areas of the Expo site and considered the largest such pavilion outside the country.

During the visit, the President will meet UAE dignitaries, leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Dubai Visit United Arab Emirates SITE 2020 Media Top Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Meera says she will commit suicide if govt does no ..

Meera says she will commit suicide if govt does not provide her funds to produce ..

8 minutes ago
 Man held for displaying weapon on social media in ..

Man held for displaying weapon on social media in sargodha

3 minutes ago
 Sohaib Maqsood is out of ICC’s T20 World Cup aft ..

Sohaib Maqsood is out of ICC’s T20 World Cup after falling injured

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

23 minutes ago
 Public Prosecution explains penalties of removal o ..

Public Prosecution explains penalties of removal of signboards, surveillance cam ..

23 minutes ago
 Uzbek Foreign Ministry Condemns Mosque Attack in N ..

Uzbek Foreign Ministry Condemns Mosque Attack in Northern Afghanistan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.