President Alvi Visits Fatima Jinnah Institute Of Dental Sciences

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday visited the under construction building of Fatima Jinnah Institute of Dental Sciences and reviewed pace of work.

Flanked by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the president was briefed about the project.

Dr Arif Alvi terming it a state-of-the-art project, stressed the need to expedite pace of work to ensure early completion. He hoped that the institute would provide the best dentistry facilities to people.

The president also visited various blocks of the building and inspected quality of work.

Earlier, Project Director Prof Dr Waheed-ud-Din, briefing the chief guest, apprised that the construction was underway as the project located at Jubilee Town Housing Colony was being sponsored by the Punjab government and executed by the Communication and Works department.

He said the institute was being built over an area of 6,21,497 square feet which would be equipped with the latest technologies to provide modern dental treatment facilities.

He told that the project was of Rs 3.3 billion whereas an amount of Rs 329.2 million had beenallocated in an annual development fund for 2022-23.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and others were also present.

