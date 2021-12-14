UrduPoint.com

President Alvi Visits Historic Lahore Fort

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited historic Lahore Fort and inspected its various sections including Picture Wall and Royal Kitchen.

First lady Samina Alvi was accompanied by him during the visit.

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) Director General Kamran Lashari briefed the president about the conservation of the picture wall and royal kitchen of the fort.

Admiring the complex and intricate works of the Mughal-era, President Arif Alvi appreciated the detailed conservation efforts in preserving an important architecture of the history.

The conservation work has been carried out by WCLA in collaboration with Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC).

Earlier, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari, Aga Khan Council for Pakistan President Hafiz Sherali, and others welcomed the delegates on their arrival.

