President Alvi Visits Islamia University

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 06:04 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and got a briefing about the university's performance

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday visited the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and got a briefing about the university's performance.

Earlier on his arrival, the president was received by Vice Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Aon Abbas Bappi, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Sher Akbar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar and ticket holders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also present on the occasion.

President Alvi appreciated the contribution of university in academics and research. He also held a meeting with PTI's ticket holders and office bearers.

