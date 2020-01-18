President Alvi visits Mandviwalla to condole death of his son

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi here on Saturday visited the residence of Deputy Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Salim Mandviwalla and offered condolence on passing away of his son Amir Mandviwalla.

The president offered fateha and prayed to Allah Almighty for eternal peace to the departed soul and solace to his bereaved parents and other family members.