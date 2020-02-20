UrduPoint.com
President Alvi Visits Residence Of Naeem Ul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :President Arif Alvi Thursday visited the residence of Naeemul Haq, a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf, who passed away in Karachi a few days ago.

The president and First Lady Samina Alvi offered their condolence to the bereaved family of the former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

They also offered Fateha and prayed eternal peace for Naeemul Haq and solace to his family, including a son and a daughter.

