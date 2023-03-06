President Alvi watches Polo match

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday watched the final match of 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023, played at Jinnah Polo Fields.

President Dr. Arif Alvi was chief guest at the final match, played between BN Polo and FG Polo. FG Polo remained triumphant by defeating BN Polo after a thrilling game by 9-9.5.

The tournament was held under the aegis of Jinnah Polo Fields. A large number of spectators were present at the ground to support their teams in the final match.

An exhibition tent-pegging competition was also held in which teams from Pakistan Rangers, Aitchison College boys and girls teams participated. The Fauji band also performed after the match.

Later, President Arif Alvi gave away prize and trophies to both the teams, as well as the umpire and commentator.