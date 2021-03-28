President Alvi wishes happy Holi to Hindu community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday wished happy 'Holi' to the Hindu commumity.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Wishing a Happy Holi to all our Hindu brethren celebrating. May this joyous event of colours bring happiness, peace and prosperity for all of us and our region.""Pakistan stands committed to the rights of minorities," he added.