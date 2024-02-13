President Alvi writes to Swiss President for gift of documents related to Quaid-i-Azam’s brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi has written a letter to the President of the Swiss Confederation, seeking assistance in providing copies of archival documents about the life of Ahmad Ali Jinnah (brother of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah) to

Pakistan.

The documents, currently in possession of Zurich’s City Archives, are a compilation of photographs, history and details of the life of Ahmad Ali Jinnah and related to late Fatima Goepfert Jinnah, niece of the Founder of Pakistan, a President Secretariat press release said.

The President, in the letter, stated that given the status and importance of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, having access to these documents was a matter of national value and interest for Pakistani people.

President Alvi conveyed that First Lady Samina Alvi had visited Zurich Archives in January 2024, and after reading most of the documents, had taken a personal interest in the matter.

The President has requested Switzerland to gift this historical document collection to the National Archives of Pakistan.