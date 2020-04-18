UrduPoint.com
President Alvi’s Consultative Meeting With Ulema Underway

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 39 seconds ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

President Alvi’s consultative meeting with Ulema underway

Religious scholars from all provinces are participating in the meeting through video link.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April18th, 2020) A consultative meeting of religious scholars chaired by President Dr. Arif Alvi is in progress in Islamabad.

It is discussing a strategy for prayer congregations and Namaz-e-Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

(More Info to Come)

