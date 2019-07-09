President Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan cost Rs50 million to national kitty

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) President Dr Arif Alvi’s visit to Gilgit Baltistan has cost Rs50 million to the national kitty.

Advisor to the GB Chief Minister for Information Shams Mir in his written stance said that Dr Arif Alvi came to the valley on a six-day personal tour.

He said that the president remained silent over the issues of the region.

Shams Mir said that Rs50 million of national exchequer were spent on the president’s tour, adding that this is unfair to the people of Pakistan who are already facing a financial crisis.

The information adviser said that it would not have felt so bad if the president had played a role in solving important issues of GB, including cuts in developmental budget.

President Arif Alvi visited GB on June 29 to address a tourism conference, besides the concluding ceremony of the Tour de Khunjerab cycle rally in Hunza.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly received by Gilgit Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman.

The president, during his stay, addressed an eco-tourism conference in Hunza. He also presided over convocation of the Karakoram University.