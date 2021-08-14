UrduPoint.com

President AMUOBA Lays Floral Wreath At Quaid's Mausoleum

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

President AMUOBA lays floral wreath at Quaid's mausoleum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :President Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA) celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and fervor.

President AMUOBA, Jawaid Anwar, Vice President, Salim Siddiqui and General Secretary, Muhammad Arshad Khan visited the mausoleum of founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the great leader on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day.

They laid floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid and offered Fateha for the soul of Quaid- e-Azam.

In their remarks penned down in the visitor's book, they paid glowing tributes to the great leader of the sub-continent.

