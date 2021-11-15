President AMUOBA lays foundation of Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed at SSUET New Campus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA), and Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar on Monday laid foundation stone for the construction of the Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed at the SSUET News Campus in Education City

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, General Secretary AMUOBA Muhammad Arshad Khan, Sardar Yasin Malik, Lt. General (r) Moinuddin Haider, Cmdr. Salim Siddiqui, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Prof.

Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Dean, Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Mr. Mumtaz Kazmi, Mr. Salim Chisti members of AMUOBA and alumni, faculty etc.

General Secretary AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad pointed out that Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed will be constructed on 45600 square feet and around 2000 worshipers will be able to offer Namaz in the Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed.

The design of the mosque is of the same style as that of Aligarh Muslim University Mosque and it will be given a magnificent look matching international standards.