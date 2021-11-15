UrduPoint.com

President AMUOBA Lays Foundation Of Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed At SSUET New Campus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 07:25 PM

President AMUOBA lays foundation of Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed at SSUET New Campus

President, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA), and Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar on Monday laid foundation stone for the construction of the Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed at the SSUET News Campus in Education City

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :President, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA), and Chancellor, Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET), Jawaid Anwar on Monday laid foundation stone for the construction of the Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed at the SSUET news Campus in education City.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, General Secretary AMUOBA Muhammad Arshad Khan, Sardar Yasin Malik, Lt. General (r) Moinuddin Haider, Cmdr. Salim Siddiqui, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali Dean Faculty of Electrical & Computer Engineering, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aamir, Dean Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture, Prof.

Dr. Mir Shabbar Ali, Dean, Faculty of Computing and Applied Sciences, Prof. Dr. Aqeel ur Rehman, Mr. Mumtaz Kazmi, Mr. Salim Chisti members of AMUOBA and alumni, faculty etc.

General Secretary AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad pointed out that Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed will be constructed on 45600 square feet and around 2000 worshipers will be able to offer Namaz in the Jama-e-Masjid Sir Syed.

The design of the mosque is of the same style as that of Aligarh Muslim University Mosque and it will be given a magnificent look matching international standards.

Related Topics

Technology Education Moinuddin Haider Aligarh Same Namaz Mosque Muslim Event

Recent Stories

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's B ..

Libyan Election Watchdog Rejects Gaddafi's Son's Bid to Take Part in Presidentia ..

7 minutes ago
 Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

Joint session of parliament on Nov 17

7 minutes ago
 US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported fro ..

US journalist 'pardoned' before being deported from Myanmar: junta

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

Rescue 1122 organizes fire prevention workshop

10 minutes ago
 Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

Islam teaches, kindness: Chief Minister

10 minutes ago
 National camping festival held at Islamia Universi ..

National camping festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.