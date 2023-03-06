UrduPoint.com

President And Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari Condemns Terrorist Attack In Bolan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 09:34 PM

President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari condemns terrorist attack in Bolan

President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bolan, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bolan, Balochistan.

According to a press release issued here, the former president of Pakistan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of law enforcement personnel in the attack.

Zardari remarked that terrorism was an unpardonable crime and the terrorists could not escape punishment.

The former president also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah for the swift recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Bolan Pakistan Peoples Party

Recent Stories

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against ..

Imran in trouble as court rejects his plea against warrants

46 seconds ago
 Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tu ..

Javeria Abbasi hops on to viral trend of ‘Tum Tum’

12 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions ..

Dubai records over AED4.1bn in realty transactions Monday

21 minutes ago
 Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains ..

Strengthening of Ties With Muslim Nations Remains Moscow's Priority - Lavrov

36 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karaba ..

Azerbaijani Military Shelled Car of Nagorno-Karabakh Law Enforcement Officers - ..

36 minutes ago
 Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits ..

Canada's Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre Visits Troops Deployed in Poland

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.