President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari condemns terrorist attack in Bolan

President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bolan, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :President and Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bolan, Balochistan.

According to a press release issued here, the former president of Pakistan expressed his deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of law enforcement personnel in the attack.

Zardari remarked that terrorism was an unpardonable crime and the terrorists could not escape punishment.

The former president also extended condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah for the swift recovery of the injured.