President Anjuman-e-Taajiran condoles with Umair Chandio on death of his niece

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :President Anjuman-e-Taajiran, Qasimabad Mehboob Ali Abro, General Secretary Abdul Ghafoor Sarohi and other office bearers on Saturday expressed condolence with Umair Maula Bux Chandio on the death of his niece who was drowned in a swimming pool at her residence on Thursday.

According to a press release, Mehboob Ali Abro and other office bearers prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.