President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Participates In Eye Camp

February 16, 2025

President Anjuman-e-Tajiran participates in Eye camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Salahuddin Ghori, President of Anjuman Tajran Sindh, Hyderabad, accompanied by his delegation, including Muhammad Ali Rajput, Taqi Sheikh, Shujauddin Sheikh, Saeeduddin, Tahir Arai, Shahzad Ahmed along with Nouman participated in the Free Eye Camp organized by Hyderabad Host Lies Club here Sunday.

Hyderabad Host Lies Club President Ashfaq Ahmed, Camp Chairman Dr. Iqbal Haroon welcomed the delegation. Camp Chairman Dr.

Iqbal Haroon visited the Free Eye Camp and said that they are doing free off-cast eye operations for the sake of Allah to serve the poor people. About 500 cataracts and other eye operations will be done for free, he said.

By providing light, you are doing a great service to humanity and these are the actions that will be the source of our forgiveness, he said by congratulating the entire team of Aap Coop for organizing a successful camp. He also extended his full cooperation with them.

