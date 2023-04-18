UrduPoint.com

President Announces 90-day Remission In Sentences For Prisoners On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved remission in sentences for prisoners on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The president approved the remission of 90 days in exercise of the Article 45 of the Constitution, the President House said.

The relief will be applicable to male prisoners above 65 years, who have completed their one-third sentence.

The remission will also be applied to the female prisoners aged above 60 years, who have completed their one-third sentence.

Likewise, the prisoners under the age of 18 years, who have completed their one-third sentence, would also be eligible for availing the relief.

However, the remission will not apply to those convicted of capital punishment, espionage, rape, anti-state activities, kidnapping, terrorism, incurring loss to national exchequer, financial crimes, and robbery.

