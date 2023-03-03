UrduPoint.com

President Announces April 30 As Election Date In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday announced April 30 as the date for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

He announced the date after considering the dates, proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP had proposed a poll date between April 30 to May 7 for holding general elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, and had further suggested to hold elections preferably on a Sunday.

More Stories From Pakistan

