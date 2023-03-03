President announces April 30 as election date in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday announced April 30 as the date for holding the general elections of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

He announced the date after considering the dates, proposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP had proposed a poll date between April 30 to May 7 for holding general elections of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, and had further suggested to hold elections preferably on a Sunday.