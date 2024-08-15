Open Menu

President Announces National Awards For 104 Pakistanis, Foreigners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM

President announces national awards for 104 Pakistanis, foreigners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday announced the conferment of Pakistan’s national awards on 104 Pakistanis and foreigners, in recognition of their services, excellence and sacrifices in their respective fields.

According to the statement, the awards were announced on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day which will be presented to the awardees at an investiture ceremony on March 23, 2025.

Deputy Commissioner (DC)Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, will also be honored with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his meritorious services.

He was nominated for his significant role in the country’s development as a bureaucrat.

The civil award, along with others, will be presented at a ceremony on March 23, 2025.

