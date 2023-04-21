President appeals countrymen not to become a source of hared during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday appealed to the countrymen not to allow their sectarian, religious, and political differences to become a source of strife and hatred during the Eid holidays.

The president, in his message to the nation on Eid-ul-Fitr, said that in order to get out of the current situation facing the country, the people needed to inculcate the habit of forgiving and follow the teachings of Allah and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The president congratulated the entire Pakistani nation and Islamic world on Eid-ul-Fitr and said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) also exhorted us to show mercy and forgive others to seek the mercy and forgiveness of Allah Almighty.

He also urged the countrymen to play their part in moving the country toward political and economic stability.

He said, "While Ramazan creates piety in us, it also makes us realize the sufferings, hunger, and distress of others." "This realization can be the basis for eradicating poverty and injustice from any society. We should make a pledge on this occasion of Eid that we will carry these qualities of piety, and realization with us throughout the year and play our role in making society prosperous," the president remarked.

He said, "As Pakistan currently facing a difficult political and economic situation, the people need to abide by the commandments of Allah Almighty to forgive others."He prayed to Allah Almighty to accept our fasts and prayers during Ramazan and grant the country progress, prosperity, peace, and stability.