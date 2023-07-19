President appoints AG Islamabad, FPSC Chairman

President Dr Arif Alvi has approved appointment of Ayaz Shaukat Advocate as Advocate General (AG) Islamabad while Captain (retd) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar was appointed as Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has approved appointment of Ayaz Shaukat Advocate as Advocate General (AG) Islamabad while Captain (retd) Shahid Ashraf Tarrar was appointed as Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) with immediate effect.

The president also approved resignation of Jahangir Khan Jadoon from the office of Advocate General Islamabad with effect from July 14, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in press releases on Wednesday.

President Alvi approved appointment and resignation under Article 48 (I) and Articles 2,3 and 6 of the Advocate General (Terms and Conditions of Service) Order, 2015.

While the president also appointed Shahid Ashraf Tarrar as FPSC chairman who had already been working as member of the Commission.

The president made the appointment till January 17, 2024, on the advice of the prime minister and under Article 48 (1) of the Constitution and the Sections 3 (3), 4 (1) and A-5 of the FPSC Ordinance 1977, the press release added.