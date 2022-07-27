President appoints Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali as chairman PARC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali as the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

The president made the appointment in line with Section 9 of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Ordinance, 1981.

Under the PARC Ordinance, the president appoints a prominent scientist from the agricultural sector as the chairman of the research body.