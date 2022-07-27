President Appoints Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali As Chairman PARC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2022 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :President Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali as the Chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).
The president made the appointment in line with Section 9 of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Ordinance, 1981.
Under the PARC Ordinance, the president appoints a prominent scientist from the agricultural sector as the chairman of the research body.