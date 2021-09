President appoints Dr Qureshi as VC Federal Urdu University

President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appointed Dr Shahid Qureshi as Vice Chancellor of Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday appointed Dr Shahid Qureshi as Vice Chancellor of Federal urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology.

The president had accorded his approval for the appointment.