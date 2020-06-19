UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Appoints Dr Tabassum As COMSATS University Rector

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:47 PM

President appoints Dr Tabassum as COMSATS University Rector

President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday appointed Professor Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal as Rector of COMSATS University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday appointed Professor Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal as Rector of COMSATS University.

The president made the appointment on the basis of a summary initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology, a President House press release said.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, who is also the Chancellor of COMSATS University, approved the terms and conditions of Rector's appointment.

Professor Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal's appointment was made out of a panel of three persons recommended by Search Committee and Senate of COMSATS University.

Related Topics

Senate Technology Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

20 minutes ago

BMW to slash 6,000 jobs this year: spokesman

12 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 19 June 2020

12 minutes ago

Supreme Court quashes presidential reference again ..

12 minutes ago

EU leaders plan face-to-face summit in mid-July

12 minutes ago

Eleven NATO States Agree on New Pilot Training Pro ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.