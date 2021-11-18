President appoints HR Commission head, members

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:33 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday appointed the chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights as well six other individuals as its members

The president approved the appointment of Rabia Javeri Agha as Commission's chairperson.

The president approved the appointment of Rabia Javeri Agha as Commission's chairperson.

He also appointed Zafarullah Khan as Member ICT, Nadeem Ashraf (Member Punjab), Anis Haroon (Member Sindh), Tariq Javed (Member KP) and Professor Farkhanda Aurangzeb (Member Balochistan).

The president also approved the appointment of Manzoor Masih as Minority Member.

He made these appointments under Section IV of National Commission for Human Rights Act.

