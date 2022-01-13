President appoints Justice Bandial as Chief Justice Supreme Court

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Justice Umar Atta Bandial as the Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi appointed Justice Umar Atta Bandial as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The President made the appointment under article 175 of the Constitution.

The appointment of Justice Umar Atta Bandial will be effective from February 2, 2022.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed will retire on February 1, 2022. Justice Bandial is the senior most judge of the Supreme Court.