UrduPoint.com

President Appoints Justice Qazi Faez Isa As Next Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa will assume office on September 17, 2023, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, a President House statement said.

The incumbent chief justice will reach the age of superannuation on September 16, 2023, under Article 179 of the Constitution.

The president, who appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa under Article 175A (3) of the Constitution, would also administer the oath of office to him on September 17, 2023.

