President Appoints Justice (Retd) Roohul Amin As FST Chairman

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Justice (Retd) Roohul Amin Khan as Chairman of the Federal Service Tribunal (FST).

The president appointed Justice (Retd) Roohul Amin as the FST chairman for a non-extendable term of three years.

Earlier, he had served as the judge of Peshawar High Court.

The president made the appointment under Section 3(IV) of the Service Tribuna Act 1973.

