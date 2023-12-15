Open Menu

President Appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood As Acting CJP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 07:26 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP)

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would perform responsibilities as the acting chief justice during the period CJP Qazi Faez Isa remained abroad.

"The appointment has been made in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 180 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan," the notification said.

